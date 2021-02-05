Video from HS2 Rebellion

Bailiffs were today continuing their efforts to free a 20-year-old eco warrior from a steel and concrete arm lock in a protest tunnel close to London’s Euston station.

The activist, who calls himself Lazer, is among at least eight people defying a court order to leave the underground warren beneath Euston Square Gardens.

Credit: HS2 Rebellion

He is believed to be one half of a brother and sister duo who joined other anti-HS2 protesters in the tunnel occupation when bailiffs began an eviction operation nine days ago.

Lazer is at the bottom of a 12-foot shaft where bailiffs began an attempt to cut him free last night.

He is understood to have been offered safety goggles and a blanket. A paramedic is making regular checks on his physical condition.

Bailiffs could be seen emptying buckets of muddy water believed to be from the bottom of the down shaft.

Credit: HS2 Rebellion

The protesters have used a mobile phone to send messages and video updates to their supporters.

"It’s been about 14 or 15 hours now where they’ve just been drilling into this concrete with his arm in a lock-on device. If you can imagine having your arm vibrated for 14 hours straight, it’s exhausting but he has a choice to come out. He’s not coming out," said HS2 Rebellion Activist, Miami.

The protest camp was set up by HS2 Rebellion in August to try to stop the felling of eleven trees. The site is to become a temporary taxi rank while Euston station is rebuilt.

"The safety of people trespassing and the safety of HS2 staff and agents in this operation is of paramount importance. We are doing all we can to end this illegal action quickly and safely, including providing those underground with air – despite claims to the contrary," said HS2 in a statement.

"HS2 has legal possession of this land, therefore the High Court Enforcement Officers are lawfully empowered to remove illegal trespassers using minimum force at this time. Our message is however that those in the tunnels should come out now for their own safety," the statement added.

Activist Lazer said he was only doing this "because I have no choice."

"I shouldn’t have to but we are now in a total emergency. The lives of people in my generation are being risked by carbon guzzling vanity projects like HS2," he added.