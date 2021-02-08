Covid: Seven-day rate falls to lowest since December 8 in London

The seven-day Covid rate has fallen to its lowest since December 8 in London, while the figure for south-east England is at its lowest since December 7.

London is the only region of England where every local area is currently recording a week-on-week fall in case rates.

The biggest drops are in Brent, down from 508.5 to 328.7 and Waltham Forest, down from 388.5 to 209.8.

The seven-day rate of new cases for the whole of London currently stands at 233.4 per 100,000 people – down from 356.4 one week earlier.

In south-east England there were 187.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 3, down from 274.0 a week earlier.

The biggest drop was in Slough, down from 590.5 to 347.7.

Latest data also reveals a total of 1,259,799 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 7, including 1,198,157 first doses and 61,642 second doses.

This compares with 2,007,340 first doses and 71,176 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 2,078,516.

The breakdown for the other regions is:

East of England – 1,276,317 first doses and 57,444 second doses, making 1,333,761 in totalNorth East and Yorkshire – 1,637,057 first and 76,105 second doses (1,713,162)North West – 1,430,473 first and 67,667 second doses (1,498,140)South East – 1,698,594 first and 81,084 second doses (1,779,678)South West – 1,213,582 first and 56,170 second doses (1,269,752)