Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after three people were assaulted in separate incidents in North London.

Officers say a 14 year old girl was hit on the back of the head while travelling to school in Edgware, followed by a female shop worker in Barnet and then an off-duty bus driver on a bus, again in Edgware.

The attacks all happened last November.

Credit: Met Police

"We have linked all these incident and the unprovoked nature of the assaults gives us cause for concern. This man’s clothing is very distinctive and I am sure someone will recognise him," said PC Paul Harris.

"We urgently want to trace this man and I would ask anyone who can identify him, not to approach him, but call police immediately," he added.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 7212/12NOV.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.