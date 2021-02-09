CCTV appeal after three people, including girl, 14, assaulted in North London
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after three people were assaulted in separate incidents in North London.
Officers say a 14 year old girl was hit on the back of the head while travelling to school in Edgware, followed by a female shop worker in Barnet and then an off-duty bus driver on a bus, again in Edgware.
The attacks all happened last November.
"We have linked all these incident and the unprovoked nature of the assaults gives us cause for concern. This man’s clothing is very distinctive and I am sure someone will recognise him," said PC Paul Harris.
"We urgently want to trace this man and I would ask anyone who can identify him, not to approach him, but call police immediately," he added.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 7212/12NOV.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.