Video from environmental activist group

Environmental activists were today accused of wasting £500,000 of council taxpayers' money as bailiffs began an operation to evict them from trees on a north London housing estate.

Protesters occupied the site at Dixon Clark Court, Highbury Corner last year to try to stop Islington Council felling six trees as part of a project to build 40 new homes.

The local authority claims legal fees, delays to the construction project and security costs have led to a bill of around half a million pounds.

A High Court order set a January 30th deadline for the activists to leave. Their spokesperson said eviction teams arrived at 5am this morning.

Some of the protesters claimed they were occupying a tunnel but there was no independent confirmation.

"Islington Council plans to fell these trees in order to build a six-storey block of upmarket housing, depriving local residents of a precious piece of green space," said one of the protestors.

The council said the development included 25 new council homes funded by an additional 14 properties to be sold privately. The six trees would be replaced by 13 on the same site.

"It is truly disheartening that people who claim to care about both trees and homes have forced an outcome resulting in fewer trees for the borough, significant costs and further delays to building much-need council homes for local families in desperate need," said Councillor Diarmaid Ward, Executive Member for Housing and Development at Islington Council.