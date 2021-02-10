Anti-HS2 protesters occupying a network of underground tunnels dug near Euston station have lost a High Court bid to block an operation to remove them.

The tunnels, which were dug in secret by protesters who object to the redevelopment of Euston Square Gardens in London as part of HS2, were discovered on January 26 and some protesters have since been removed or left, while a number of people remain underground.

At a remote hearing on Tuesday, lawyers representing Dr Larch Maxey, one of the protesters who continues to occupy the tunnels, asked a High Court judge to order that HS2 should stop all operations to extract protesters.

Enforcement officer at Euston Square Gardens

They argued the remaining protesters should be provided with oxygen monitoring equipment, a hard-wired communications system, food and drink.

They also asked the court to order that arrangements should be made for the removal of human waste from the tunnels and for an independent expert to be given access to the site.

But, in a ruling on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Dr Maxey’s application and ordered that a penal notice should be attached to a previous High Court order which said the protesters should stop tunnelling and leave the tunnels.

The judge said the evidence shows that the tunnel is “poorly constructed and liable to collapse” and that Dr Maxey and other protesters are in a “highly dangerous situation”, while the danger is “equally grave” for those attempting to remove them.

Protest camp at Euston Square Gardens

She added: “At present, there is nothing hindering the claimant and other protesters from leaving the tunnel and several of the protesters have done so over the course of the last week.”

The judge said media reports suggest the protesters went into the tunnels with about six weeks of supplies and there is no evidence they lack food and water.

She added: “But in any event, they are not detained or stuck in the tunnel: they are choosing to remain there as trespassers.

“Any contention that the defendant has an obligation to supply them with food and water, to enable them to remain longer in the highly dangerous situation they are currently in, is misconceived.

“The defendant has in fact been removing human waste and has made clear it will continue to do so, although as Ms Sheikh points out, the need to deal with such materials, particularly with an ongoing pandemic, serves to reinforce the importance of bringing the occupation of the tunnel to an end.”

She said that, on the evidence placed before her, there is “no realistic prospect” of the court finding HS2 was breaching its duty to the protesters.

The judge added: “The claimant has not come close to establishing a strong enough case to justify the court stopping the operations to remove those who are in the tunnel, given the compelling evidence as to how dangerous it is for them to remain there.”

Mrs Justice Steyn said the previous urgent court order, made late last Monday by Mr Justice Robin Knowles, should remain in place and have a penal notice attached – which means Dr Maxey could face contempt of court proceedings.

She said the part of the order requiring Dr Maxey to provide details of the layout, size and engineering of the tunnel is a “just and convenient order made with a view to securing the end of the claimant’s trespass by removing him safely and consistently with his right to life”.

Cherry pickers were previously used to remove protestors from trees

Barrister Josh Hitchens, representing Dr Maxey, told the court on Wednesday that the environmental campaigner no longer wishes to pursue his claim for judicial review against HS2.

Dr Maxey originally filed a challenge against HS2’s decision to extract the protesters from the tunnels and over an alleged failure to “safely manage” the site.

Mr Hitchens also told the court that Dr Maxey’s legal team only became aware that the Health and Safety Executive had required changes to be made at the site of the tunnels during Tuesday’s hearing.

A statement issued on behalf of HS2 said: “The decision of the court today is utterly unambiguous – that HS2 Ltd is carrying out the eviction correctly and that the illegal trespassers are breaking the law and should remove themselves from the tunnel immediately.

“We urge Dr Maxey to comply with the order as soon as possible – for his safety and the safety of the other activists and the HS2 and emergency personnel tasked with removing the illegal trespassers.

“HS2 will continue its operation to safely remove the illegal trespassers currently occupying an underground tunnel in Euston Square.”

In a statement, HS2 Rebellion said: "This morning the High Court ruled against the nature defenders in the tunnel under Euston Square Gardens and for HS2, but this is not the main story.

"The big new piece of information to come out of these proceedings is that the HSE has had serious safety concerns about HS2's handling of this eviction. So much so that they have twice told HS2 to down tools and halt the eviction until these safety concerns are addressed, the second time backing this up with the threat of official sanction in the form of a Prohibition Notice.

"Given both the serious safety concerns of the HSE and the weight accorded by the previous judge to the similar concerns of Peter Faulding, the world leading expert in tunnel extraction and rescue, we are enormously disappointed with the outcome of this hearing and legal advice is being taken about possible next steps."