Tap above to watch the video report by Martin Stew

A grandad surprised his granddaughter by becoming her first vaccination patient.

'Gramps' David Taylor went for his Covid-19 jab three weeks ago, at the Excel centre in London where his granddaughter Charlotte works. He had picked the Excel, hoping to catch a glimpse of Charlotte, but he received even more than he had wished for.

Charlotte is a volunteer and a trainee midwife, and had not seen her grandad for a year because of the pandemic.

The pair have always had a close bond, and it may not have been the reunion that they had planned for, but it was most certainly a day to remember.