Police condemned a ‘blatant breach’ Covid rules in Knightsbridge after more than 20 people were found at a party.

Officers found drugs, alcohol and a weapon at the property which had been rented out specially for the event.

Police said they were “met with resistance” from some who felt that they had “every right to meet and socialise.”

“Those who have followed the COVID-19 rules from the outset of the pandemic are, I am sure, fed up of seeing and hearing about blatant breaches of the legislation such as this,” said Chief Superintendent Helen Harper."Those present at this party chose to ignore regulations that have been highly publicised,” she added.

One person travelled from Slough to the party and a total of 17 people each faced fines of up to £800. Police are still looking for the property's owner.