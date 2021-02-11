London lags rest of England in 80 and over Covid vaccinations

London lags behind the rest of England in getting people aged 80 and over vaccinated against Covid-19.

Latest data reveals nearly one in four people in that age group in the capital had not had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine at the start of this week.

An estimated 78.4% of those aged 80 and over in the capital had received their first jab up to February 7, according to provisional figures from NHS England – the lowest proportion for any region.

South-west England had the highest proportion, with an estimated 96.0%.

Here are the full figures, based on first doses given up to February 7:

South-west England 96.0%

North-east England/Yorkshire 93.2%

Midlands 92.2%

South-east England 92.2%

North-west England 91.6%

Eastern England 91.5%

London 78.4%

A total of 1,353,324 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 10, including 1,290,874 first doses and 62,450 second doses.

This compares with 2,182,085 first doses and 71,778 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 2,253,863.

The breakdown for the other English regions is: