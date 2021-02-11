Tap above to watch video report by Simon Harris

The number of Londoners getting Covid jabs shows 'worrying' signs of slowing down, according to the latest NHS figures.

More than 45,000 people were vaccinated in a single day last week but on Monday it was fewer than 26,000 - a drop of more than 40%.

ITV News visited mass vaccination centres in Ealing and Wembley which were operating below capacity. There were no visible queues.

Both centres can administer 1,000 doses a day. Sources said Ealing was expecting about 200 people, Wembley around 300.

"Of course, it's worrying. You can have all the in the world you want but unless we get them into people's arms, and we get 70-80% of the population vaccinate we won't get herd immunity," said Dr Onka Sahota, Chair of the London Assembly Health Committee.

Health bosses and politicians have expressed concern at the poor take-up among some members of London’s diverse ethnic and religious communities."More than one million Covid-19 vaccinations have now been given in the capital, meaning the majority of Londoners most at risk now have protection against Covid-19," said Liz Wise, Director of Primary Care and Public Health for NHS London.

Increasing numbers of people are getting vaccinated as close to their homes as possible with more than 200 vaccination sites open across London and we are working with faith and community leaders to further encourage vaccine uptake,' she added.