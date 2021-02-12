Click above to see Bobby Norris' interview with Charlene White

He's one of the stars of hit show The Only Way Is Essex, but like many people across the South East -- late last year Bobby Norris was struck down with the coronavirus. He was left battling the virus for two weeks. And as he began to recover, he vowed to give something back to the NHS - and contacted St John Ambulance about becoming a volunteer vaccinator.

Bobby's family have also been touched by coronavirus- his grandmother's partner Ron died last year of the virus.

It wiped me out - I've never felt so ill in my life. I'm a fit health man in my early thirties and for a good two weeks over Christmas and new year I was spending hours in bed the headaches were just...I can't even describe. Bobby Norris

Bobby finished his training last month and is fully qualified to give the vaccine - he's hoping to get stuck in at the centres soon.