Man jailed after 'ferociously' stabbing police officer with a pen in Barnet

Warning: Video above contains footage of a man being tasered

A man has been jailed after admitting to stabbing a police officer with a pen during an incident in Barnet.

40-year-old Adrian Popa, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday the 12th February, having earlier pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and making threats to kill. He received three years and 10 months for the threats to kill and 15 months for actual bodily harm, to run concurrently.

Police were called by a resident in Manor Park Crescent, Edgware, at around 10am on Sunday, 16th August 2020 after Popa was spotted in the garden of an address. He was subject to bail conditions that prohibited him from being in the area.

Officers attended and Popa began jumping fences in a bid to evade police. He was pursued and apprehended by an officer. Police taser was deployed and discharged but was unsuccessful. Popa launched a ferocious attack on the officer, stabbing her in the face multiple times with a pen and threatening to kill her.

The officer in this incident is incredibly lucky. But for sheer fortune, her injuries may well have been life-changing or worse, and we could have been looking at a very different investigation. Huss Ahmed, Detective Constable

Colleagues arrived and police taser was again deployed and discharged. Popa was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and making threats to kill. He was taken to hospital as a precaution prior to going into police custody. Popa was charged and remanded in custody.

The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital. Following a period of recuperation the officer has since returned to work.