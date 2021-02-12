Detectives investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old Alfie Lawton are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The teenager was found unresponsive just before 7pm on Monday the 8th February, to Green Lane Recreation Ground, New Malden, near to the railway lines. Despite the best efforts of the members of the public who found Alfie and the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

Alfie's death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a post mortem is currently being scheduled. The Met's South West Local Investigations team are leading the investigation into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who was in or around Green Lane Recreation Ground on the evening of Monday, 8th February, or who may have spoken with Alfie in the days before his death, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help with police enquiries is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 5562/08FEB21

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.