Police appeal for information on 'other suspects' following stabbing of 22 year old in Kilburn
Police say they are trying to identify further suspects in the investigation into the ' shocking and unprovoked' stabbing of a 22 year old in Kilburn. Sven Badzak was attacked on Willesden Lane last Saturday evening, but despite the efforts from paramedics, he died at the scene. Officers have today been speaking to local residents to gather more information.
Two suspects - aged 17 and 19 - who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed.
We are making good progress, having made two arrests, but we want to identify further suspects and are appealing for the public’s help... Sven’s life was taken from him in a shocking and completely unprovoked attack. His family has been left utterly devastated and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.