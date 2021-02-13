Police say they are trying to identify further suspects in the investigation into the ' shocking and unprovoked' stabbing of a 22 year old in Kilburn. Sven Badzak was attacked on Willesden Lane last Saturday evening, but despite the efforts from paramedics, he died at the scene. Officers have today been speaking to local residents to gather more information.

Two suspects - aged 17 and 19 - who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed.