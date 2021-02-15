Behind Closed Doors: How famous attractions are coping during lockdown
Normally packed tourists or Londoners looking for somewhere to spend the weekend, life couldn't be more different right now for our famous tourist attractions.
In a special series, Sally Williams went Behind Closed Doors at London Zoo, Sea Life London Aquarium and Chessington World of Adventures to find out how they are coping with their doors closed during lockdown.
London Zoo
Sea Life London Aquarium
Chessington World of Adventures