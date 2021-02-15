A man is fighting for life after being attacked with what police believe was a crossbow at Abbey Wood station on Valentine's night.

The 18-year-old victim was found seriously injured on a bench at the station which was closed overnight while an investigation was carried out.

"We are at an early stage in our investigation and we are keeping an open mind as to exactly where this violent incident began. Following a number of enquiries throughout the night, we believe the man sustained his injury from a crossbow bolt," said Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn.

"I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious along Abbey Road and Wilton Road between 9.45pm and 10.20pm to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist the investigation," he added.

Anyone with information can text police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 341 of 14/02/21. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.