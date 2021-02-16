A North London couple confined to a hotel room for ten days under new Covid quarantine rules compared the experience to 'being in prison... with a nice bed and TV'.

Wagner and Elaine Araujo from Finchley were caught by the rules after their planned flight home from Brazil was cancelled. They are now separated from their four children, the youngest aged six.

"We cannot walk in the corridor we can’t do anything! It’s like a prison with a nice bed and TV!", said Wagner.

The couple thought they may be exempt from quarantine after being tested for Covid before leaving Brazil. But instead they were given more tests after arriving in the UK to make sure they weren't carrying the virus.

Elaine said spending so much time apart from her children would be difficult.

"They are very desperate to see us... our six-year-old is crying a lot, she's missing us a lot and she is suffering - and not just her, all of them.

Travellers put in quarantine hotels will be charged £1,750 for their stay and government guidance states it will cost £650 for a second adult or child aged over 12 to stay in the room, and a further £325 for a child aged between five and 12.

"It's money we don't have," said Elaine. "Our first priority was to come to the country and now we have to think about how we are going to pay for this bill," she added.Under the new rules, UK nationals and residents returning to England from "red list" countries will be forced to quarantine for 10 days in government-approved accommodation.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals from 33 red list countries where new variants have been identified - including South Africa, Portugal and South American nations - are banned from entering England altogether.

Mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals have already been introduced by other countries, including Australia, China and New Zealand.

