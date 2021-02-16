Tap above to watch video report by Katie Barnfield

London’s nightclub industry is one of many desperate for some clarity from the Prime Minister on the roadmap out of lockdown. Clubs have been closed since the first lockdown in March 2020 with the rapid changing of rules and restrictions towards the end of last year leaving some out of pocket as they tried to adapt. So it is perhaps not surprising the Night Time Industries Association predicts 80% of businesses will struggle to survive past the end of the month.