If you watched England's Six Nations clash with Italy you will have heard the voice of seasoned performer Rodney Earl Clarke. Millions of viewers heard the baritone singer perform the national anthem at Twickenham - a memorable occasion made even more remarkable given Rodney has had a stammer since the age of 12. He told Duncan Golestani what it was like to perform of such a large TV audience while the Covid-secure stadium was largely empty.