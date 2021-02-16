Two men arrested after fatal stabbing in north London

Two men have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in north London.

Police were called to Highgate Road in Camden just before 7.40pm on Monday. Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service and found a man with stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody. Met officers remain in the area as inquiries continue.