Nearly one in five people aged 80 and over in London had yet to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the start of this week, new figures suggest.

An estimated 81.2% of those aged 80 and over in the capital had received their first jab up to February 14, according to provisional figures from NHS England

This is the lowest proportion for any region

The estimate for the whole of England is 93.4%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on February 14 that everyone in England in the top four priority groups, including those aged 80 and over, had been offered the vaccine.

The south-west of England had the highest estimated first doses given by Sunday, at 97.9%.

The figures for the rest of the country were north-east England/Yorkshire 95.1%, the Midlands 94.6%, south-east England 94.2%, north-west England 93.6%, eastern England 93.6%.