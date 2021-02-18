Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A young super chef from South London cooked up an enormous feast using 500 meatballs and 15 kilos of pasta as part of a big idea inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford. Leila created 100 tasty meals for the Evelyn Community Store in Lewisham and it wasn't long before she was back in the kitchen doing it all again with 50 portions of risotto. Leila's parents Ronu and Tracy said Leila was an "inspirational lady" and they were "impressed and proud" at how she came up with the idea. Leila also raised £1,000 for the Evelyn Community Store which works to reduce food poverty in Lewisham.