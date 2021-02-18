A specialist financial investigator who had a police career spanning nearly three decades has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Detective Sergeant Darren Barker started with the Metropolitan Police in March 1992 and was described by a colleague as an “extremely talented detective”.

Detective Sergeant Darren Barker Credit: Met Police

He was classed as vulnerable and had been shielding, and working from home during the pandemic on a number of investigations, Scotland Yard said.

Det Sgt Barker was admitted to hospital in late January and died on Friday surrounded by his family.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Harman, from the Met’s Specialist Operations Command, said: “Despite the challenges of shielding he continued to work on a number of high-profile complex investigations, and his leadership during these investigations was truly invaluable.

“He will be remembered fondly by everyone he worked with, and will be greatly missed by us all. We are truly saddened by his loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”