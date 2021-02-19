Video report by ITV New London Reporter Katie Barnfield

In just a few days time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out his roadmap out of lockdown.

Many Londoners will be eagerly waiting to hear when they can sit down for a meal in a restaurant or a pint in a pub for the first time in months.

But none are as keen as those working in the hospitality industry. Katie Barnfield spent the day with business owners in Bermondsey who say they need news of their future now as they fight to survive.