Covid vaccines: London lags behind rest of England

Fewer people in London have been vaccinated than in any other part of England, new data reveals.

The NHS England data shows a total of 1,706,333 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 18, including 1,640,550 first doses and 65,783 second doses.

This compares with 2,728,604 first doses and 74,703 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 2,803,307.

The breakdown for the other regions is:

East of England – 1,698,521 first doses and 61,877 second doses, making 1,760,398 in total

North East and Yorkshire – 2,231,603 first and 85,548 second doses (2,317,151)

North West – 1,872,065 first and 70,449 second doses (1,942,514)

South East – 2,323,412 first and 87,580 second doses (2,410,992)

South West – 1,648,929 first and 58,445 second doses (1,707,374)

A total of 14,718,938 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and February 18, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 400,823 on the previous day’s figures.

Of this number, 14,214,176 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 396,262 on the previous day, while 504,762 were a second dose, an increase of 4,561.

Marie Nangle, a GP from Tullamore, receives her second dose of the Moderna vaccine Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Labour politician visited a vaccine centre located at the Mitcham Lane Baptist Church in south-west London.

He was asked by his GP to receive the vaccine in the current phase of the rollout due to his asthma which puts him in a priority group.

Mr Khan said he was "delighted, relieved and incredibly grateful to not just the scientists who invented this vaccine but to the NHS and volunteers who are working so hard.”