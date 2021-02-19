Islington house party in breach of Covid lockdown rules broken up by police

A house party in Islington attended by around 30 people has been broken up by police for breaching Covid lockdown rules.

Officers were called to a house on Paton Street at 11pm on Wednesday where there were reports of loud music and “loads of people coming and going”.

They estimated there were around 20 to 30 people inside. A shout of "turn it off" was heard when officers approached the front door.

Lights and music were turned off and the blinds and curtains drawn.

No one answered the door when the officers knocked and officers eventually forced entry at around 1.45am under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

By that time there were 10 people still in the premises, including six who did not live there

The organiser of the event, a 20-year-old man, and the other nine people were all reported for breach of the Covid regulations.

Inspector Alex Hope-Rollinson, based in Islington, said: “The vast majority of Islington residents continue to follow Covid-19 restrictions, making huge personal sacrifices for the health and safety of our community.

"Frankly it is shocking to see people act with such indifference for the rules, willing to put the health of their community at risk.

“I’m proud of the professional and intelligent way the attending officers used different areas of legislation to ensure that people who were flagrantly breeching the rules we’re given fixed penalty notices.

"We will continue to work across the borough to keep resident safe, taking enforcement action where necessary.”