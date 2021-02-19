Police appeal for witnesses after 37-year-old found stabbed to death in his cab

Police have appealed for information after a 37-year-old taxi driver was found stabbed to death in his cab in Haringey.

Gabriel Bringye was found in his car by police on Wednesday evening in Jarrow Road, N17 with an injury consistent with having been stabbed.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:00hrs.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Bringye, from Leyton, was planning to wed his fiancée Mara later this year.

A post-mortem examination will be held at Haringey Mortuary on Friday.

An investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area or who noticed anything unusual or suspicious.

Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, who is charge of policing for North Area, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gabriel’s family as they attempt to come to terms with these tragic events.

“The public will see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while we provide support to our colleagues who are investigating this murder, as well as our partners within the local community. I would urge anyone with concerns to speak with my officers, so that we can take action to address them.

“Detectives are working hard to find out what happened, and I would ask that you do not speculate with regards to a motive. We need to find out the facts and you can help us to do this.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still in the early stages of trying to establish what happened on Jarrow Road on Wednesday evening and we are still trying to establish the motive for this attack.

“Gabriel, who worked as a private hire driver, was found fatally injured inside his car. We need to know why he was there, and who else was present.

“Were you in the vicinity of Jarrow Road from 6.30pm that evening? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? If you were driving in the local area and have dash cam footage, please check it to see if you captured something that might help our investigation.

“It is vital that we gather every piece of evidence so that we can identify who is responsible for taking Gabriel’s life.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or the police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference CAD 6202/17FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.