Detectives have charged a 15-year-old boy with murder after a 37-year-old man was discovered stabbed in a car in north-east London.

Police were alerted to concerns for an injured Gabriel Bringye, who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle on Jarrow Road, Tottenham, at around 7.20pm on Wednesday night.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Bringye, who was from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

The Metropolitan Police said a 15-year-old boy arrested on Friday afternoon had since been charged with murder and handling stolen property.

The teenager appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody ahead of appearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The Met said Mr Bringye's next of kin have been informed of his death and are being supported by officers.

An investigation into the incident is being led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.