Latest figures from NHS England shows a total of 1,809,802 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 21, including 1,743,070 first doses and 66,732 second doses.

The figure is over a million behind the Midlands where 2,881,310 first doses and 77,777 second doses have been given to people, a total of 2,959,087.

The breakdown for the other regions is:

East of England – 1,781,374 first doses and 63,311 second doses, making 1,844,685 in totalNorth East and Yorkshire – 2,348,997 first and 86,728 second doses (2,435,725)North West – 1,964,011 first and 70,856 second doses (2,034,867)South East – 2,437,369 first and 88,452 second doses (2,525,821)South West – 1,727,972 first and 59,194 second doses (1,787,166)

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all aspects of England's society could reopen by June 21, so long as the battle against coronavirus continues to go to plan.

The prime minister, laying out his roadmap out of lockdown to MPs in the Commons, gave a step-by-step plan for lifting restrictions in England, with all limits on social contact set to be removed by June 21 at the earliest.

Nightclubs could be permitted to reopen on June 21 under Mr Johnson's plan, having been shut since the first lockdown in March 2020. Outdoor hospitality including pubs could reopen as early as April 12, with indoor hospitality opening no earlier than May 17.