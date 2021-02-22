London's Theatreland welcomes first steps towards easing lockdown

The chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre said he welcomed the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown in particular, "the news that theatre and live arts can resume performances from step three, as early as May 17."

"The real route back for the sector, however, will be the step four announcements hopefully enabling full auditoriums from June 21. While our theatres remain closed, we urge the Chancellor to continue with the financial support packages needed for businesses and individuals," said Julian Bird.

Last year West End stars including Jennifer Saunders led a two-minute silence to draw attention to the “devastating” effect of continued closures within the sector.

The Absolutely Fabulous star was joined by a collection of actors, comedians, theatre directors and singers outside the shuttered Gielgud Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London.

Saunders said: “We have been fairly well out of work. I was in the theatre when they closed so it was devastating for a huge amount of people because suddenly their income is gone overnight. And devastating for all the hospitality industry that operates around theatres and especially around the West End.