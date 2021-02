Tap above to watch video report by Rachael Brown

A 12 year old from Buckhurst Hill has had a life-saving bone marrow transplant after her Instagram appeal went viral. Libby Cotts has severe aplastic anaemia, and since her diagnosis in October she's been receiving blood and platelet transfusions to keep her alive. But now, thanks to the amazing response to her online appeal, she found the match she desperately needed.