Hidden gems and beautiful spaces discovered during lockdown in St Albans
Parks have become a sanctuary for many during lockdown and people in St Albans have been finding all sorts of creative ways to use them. From foraging for flora to creating a musical oasis and even a bit of yoga, getting back to nature has become an important part of daily life. It's all been on our doorsteps for so long, but took lockdown before many people truly discovered the great outdoors.