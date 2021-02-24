A couple have been fined for breaching lockdown after a clown photoshoot on a bridge sparked an emergency response.

The pair, who were apparently holding a photoshoot for social media, sparked an emergency police response and a road had to be closed.

The bizarre incident saw a woman on the wrong side of the safety barriers in Sevenoaks, Kent, on Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found a woman wearing clown make-up.

Kent Police said she was taking part in a photoshoot for her social media page and was accompanied by a man who was taking pictures. They were both fined.

They were among 86 people fined in Kent between Friday and Monday.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: “The warmer weekend naturally resulted in more people wanting to visit some of the more popular destinations in the county.

“Whilst this is understandable, with the current situation, I would ask people to carefully consider the impact that their actions may have.

“By attending in large numbers people are putting unnecessary strain on the emergency services and other agencies and I would ask for people to be considerate and not travel unless necessary and to stay local.”