Coronavirus vaccines being used in the UK are working against the new UK variant of the virus, according to a London professor.

Professor Wendy Barclay from Imperial College London said vaccines were working "remarkably well, bearing in mind the speed with which they have been brought to licensure and rolled out," she said.

Speaking to the Science and Technology Committee she added: “And I think perhaps as a virologist I’d like to add that, of course, the vaccines in the UK are being used in the face of a variant virus known as the UK variant, or B1.1.7.

“There has been some concern that the variant is different than the original strain against which the vaccines were generated, but the good numbers… really give us some reassurance, which can be backed up now in laboratory studies, that this variant is still susceptible to the vaccine.”

Prof Barclay told the committee the vaccines remain effective and were "working well."

Latest figures from NHS England show a total of 1,837,280 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 22, including 1,769,695 first doses and 67,585 second doses.