Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown one of the industries that won't get up and running fully again until June is anyone associated with weddings. That includes venue owners, photographers, caterers, florists... the list goes on. While other indoor events such as concerts and holidays could be back in May, weddings with more than 30 guests have to wait. Leaving many in the industry frustrated, and questioning why they're being left behind.