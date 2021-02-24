Victim of Tottenham knife attack named as 21-year-old Tyreke Watson

A man stabbed to death in north London has been named as detectives continue to investigate his murder.

Police were called at approximately 4pm on Monday to reports of a 21-year-old man stabbed on West Green Road in Tottenham.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim has been named as Tyreke Watson, although formal identification has yet to take place.

A post mortem examination will take place on Wednesday.

A crime scene remains in place on West Green Road and local residents can expect to see an increased number of officers in the area.

There have been no arrests and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and my team of detectives is determined to locate and arrest those responsible for the fatal stabbing.

“Tyreke’s family have been left completely devastated by his death and I would urge anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any other information about this case to contact police.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, local police commander for Haringey, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of another young man as the result of a senseless stabbing on the streets of Haringey.

“My thoughts and sympathies lie with the family and loved ones of the young man at this very difficult and traumatic time.

“Homicide detectives are working incredibly hard alongside local officers to understand what happened yesterday afternoon and to identify and apprehend those responsible as soon as possible.

“If you witnessed what happened, or have any information about the murder, then I would urge you to get in contact and tell us what you know.”

People can approach local officers in the area, call the non-emergency number on 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Fleming added: “Over the next few days you will see increased police patrols and weapon sweeps in the area to provide reassurance to our communities.

“If you know someone who has access to a knife, or habitually carries one, then please tell us so that we can act now to prevent any further mindless violence.”