Crisp packets turned into blankets for the homeless in Lewisham

Thousands of old crisp packets are being turned into blankets for the homeless in south London.

The single use plastic is being given a new lease of life courtesy of the Crisp Packet Project which originally started in Sussex.

The idea has spread to London with a new branch in Lewisham started by Keare Pearce-Downey, "It's gone bonkers!" she told ITV News London.

"Born and bred in Lewisham I knew it was something I had to get involved in. So I set the Lewisham project up," Keare added.

The blankets are taken to an outreach centre in Deptford who hand out what the volunteers have created.

"It's given me a complete new lease of life," said Keare. "It's made me come out of this lull feeling and given me a purpose," she added.

The Lewisham Crisp Packet Project is appealing to anyone who can provide a space to work in.

