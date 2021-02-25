Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Hellen Ward, co-founder of Richard Ward Salon

The hairdressing sector has been left "in crisis" after salons were forced to close their doors again during the latest Covid lockdown, salon boss Hellen Ward told ITV News London.

The co-founder of Richard Ward Salon said businesses were wracking up debt each day and without financial help some would struggle to survive.

"We employ 1% of the UK workforce, we employ so many youngsters as well. So if we can't save these jobs where will we be in terms of skill sets? We need urgent help right now," said Hellen.

Lockdown is being eased in four stages which means the earliest anyone will be able to get their hair cut is April 12.

Hellen said hairdressers were the beating heart of every high street, "we bring footfall in, and if we want to save our high streets we've got to save jobs," she said.