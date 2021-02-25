Mayor Sadiq Khan set to increase London council tax by nearly 10%

London mayor Sadiq Khan is set to increase his share of council tax by almost 10 per cent.

The inflation-busting rise was expected to be approved by a majority of London Assembly members today.

The increase - known as the precept - will add £2.63 a month to the average Band D council tax bill.

Half of the increase will fund free travel for under 18s and over 60s. Opposition Tories called on the mayor to cut £100m from his budget to avoid the council tax rise.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I fully recognise that in many households, finances are more stretched than ever before because of the pandemic and this decision is not taken lightly. Council tax is a regressive tax but the Government have left us with little other option.

"The Transport Secretary told me that he expected council tax would have to go up in London and the Home Secretary assumed a huge increase rather than funding the police properly.

"I promise all Londoners that every penny of this will be put to good and efficient use keeping our public transport system running and keeping Londoners safe."

Susan Hall AM, Leader of the GLA Conservatives said: "Londoners can’t afford Sadiq Khan’s council tax hike – that’s why we’ve put forward an alternative budget for London.

"Our plan would fund London’s concessionary fares, invest in policing and create a new £50 million recovery fund, without asking Londoners to pay a single penny more in council tax.

"The Mayor could save nearly £100 million by scrapping his statue-toppling commission, cutting his PR budgets and reforming Transport for London. He doesn’t need to increase council tax," she added.