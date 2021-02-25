Around one in seven people aged 70 and over in London had yet to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the start of this week, new figures suggest.

An estimated 85.2% of those aged 70 and over in the capital had received their first jab up to February 21, according to provisional figures from NHS England – the lowest proportion for any region.

The estimate for the whole of England is 95.9%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on February 14 that everyone in England in the top four priority groups, including those aged 70 and over, had been offered the vaccine.

Here are the estimated figures for each region, based on first doses given up to February 21:

South-west England 99.0%North-east England/Yorkshire 97.2%Midlands 96.8%Eastern England 96.7%South-east England 96.6%North-west England 95.9%London 85.2%

Figures also reveal at least one in four people aged 70 and over in six local authority areas in London had yet to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the start of this week, NHS England figures suggest.

Some 62.7% of those 70 and over in Westminster were estimated to have received their first jab by February 21 – the lowest proportion of any local authority in England.

The other five authorities estimated to be below 75% are: