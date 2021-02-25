Commuters will refuse to tolerate packed trains and buses when the Covid pandemic is over, according to London's transport boss.

Squeezing into crowded spaces was a familiar part of the commuting ritual before the pandemic.

But Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford told ITV's The Late Debate social distancing had changed expectations.

'One thing I do think is true is that I don't think people will find it societally acceptable to be crammed into tubes and buses the way they once were.' Mr Byford said.

Mr Byford is involved in 'intense, tough' negotiations to try to secure a third government bailout for TfL after Covid caused a catastrophic loss of income from fares.

Andy Byford, Commissioner of Transport

Londoners made 10m bus and tube journeys every weekday before the pandemic but fewer than 3m journeys are currently being made.

TfL was given £3.4bn by the government to keep it afloat until the end of March but has requested a further £3bn for the next 12 months.

It has also asked for £1.6bn every year between 2023 and 2030 to fund major improvements.

"Right now we're right in the thick of probably what are the most crucial budget negotiations that TfL has ever undertaken in its 20-year history," Mr Byford said.

"What we really must secure now is a long-term financial settlement for TfL. One that weans is off what has been exposed by the pandemic as a reckless over-reliance on fares through the fare box. At the end of the day it makes compelling sense to get London moving again so that we can generate the finances that ultimately the country needs," he added.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has threatened to introduce a £3.50-£5.50 London 'boundary charge' if ministers refuse his demand for a £500m slice of Vehicle Excise Duty.

"This is a row between a government that dislikes Sadiq Khan and a mayor who instead of looking after the interests of Londoners, is constantly simply sniping in the way some amateur sixth form politician would do at the government," said former Conservative Transport Minister, Steve Norris.

"He has to understand that the consequence of that is that ministers in all of the departments of state sitting around the cabinet table are asking themselves: why do we have to make this guy look good? All he does is slag us off at every opportunity,' he added.