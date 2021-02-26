The final anti-HS2 activist in a network of tunnels in London’s Euston Square Gardens has been removed.

HS2 said the person was taken out of the site in Euston Square Gardens on Friday morning. They raised two fingers in a peace sign as they were being put into an ambulance.

A crowd gathered nearby cheered and shouted “we love you Bradley”.

A total of nine protesters were removed from the tunnels since they were discovered on January 26.

HS2 Ltd said in a statement: “HS2 staff, our agents and the emergency service personnel have acted with safety as their utmost priority, risking their own lives in order to ensure the well-being of those who placed themselves in such a dangerous situation underground.”

The firm insisted it “accepts the right to peaceful protest” but accused activists of putting “additional pressure” on the NHS and police and fire services during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also claimed its staff and agents were “subject to numerous incidences of violence and criminal activity during this operation, including alleged theft and assault”.

The statement added: “Instead of wasting public resources on illegal actions, we urge environmental organisations to support a project that will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s fight against climate change.”

During his ruling on Friday, the judge said the operation to remove the protesters had cost £1.35 million so far – about £64,000 a day.