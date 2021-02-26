London's 'Field Day 2021' is among dozens of sell out events as the lockdown roadmap saw ticket sales rocket.

Ticketmaster said it had seen a “colossal” 600% rise in traffic to its website this week.

The ticket sales company said Boris Johnson’s announcement prompted “a week unlike any we’ve experienced in a typical February”, with some two million potential buyers visiting its site.

Browsing and purchasing was up across the board – with all genres, from music to comedy, seeing increased traffic.

Ticketmaster also saw 500,000 visits to its festival finder guide, nine times the number of visits compared to this time last year.

Andrew Parsons, managing director of Ticketmaster’s UK wing, said: “Monday’s announcement kicked off a colossal 600% spike in traffic this week and there’s no sign of it slowing down.

“We’ve had around two million fans on our site with half a million visits to the Ticketmaster Festival Finder guide, it’s a week unlike any we’ve experienced in a typical February.

“The pent-up demand to get back to live events is undeniable – fans are ready to make up for lost time and it’s just brilliant to see.”

According to plans announced on Monday, the Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest.

This would mean larger events can go ahead and nightclubs can finally reopen.