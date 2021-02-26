This year's Pride in London has been moved from its usual Summer date to the weekend of 11th September.

Organisers of the UK’s largest Pride said they were able to put plans in place after the government revealed its roadmap out of lockdown.

"Now we have the roadmap from the Government, we're working closely with the Mayor's office, Westminster City Council and other key bodies in London to finalise what our plans will look like," said co-chairs Michael Salter-Church MBE and Alison Camps.

"We'll be announcing further details of the event, including what format it will take and how to participate or volunteer, in due course. We will continue to monitor and adhere to the necessary health guidance," the statement added.

Organisers said they were still looking at ways to mark Pride's traditional anniversary in the Summer.

LGBT+ communities and their allies can share what they want to see from Pride in London this year via the short survey here, which closes tonight.