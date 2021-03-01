Rehearsals for Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella have begun in the wake of the government's announcement of a roadmap out of lockdown.

Cinderella is set to be staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End, with an original story by former Killing Eve and The Crown star Emerald Fennell.

The theatre impresario said he felt “buoyed” by the government's announcement last week that could see life back to almost normal by June.

The Covid pandemic has been devastating to London theatre scene and several venues have been forced to close.

Lord Lloyd-Webber hopes other West End productions will follow his lead as he confirmed a new cast for The Phantom Of The Opera had been finalised and that a production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will return to The London Palladium in July.

Andrew Lloyd Webber at the London Palladium during a pilot performance by Beverley Knight earlier this year Credit: Andy Paradise/PA

“I want to lead the way and give others confidence to follow suit by getting major musicals back open – they are the powerhouse of the West End – and have been out of action for almost a year now," Lord Lloyd-Webber said.

“So, I have put the wheels in motion for a summer reopening. We start rehearsals for my new musical Cinderella at The Gillian Lynne Theatre today.

“The script is by multiple Golden Globe-nominated Emerald Fennell and isn’t like any Cinderella you will have seen.

“We have just finalised the new cast for The Phantom Of The Opera, and Tim Rice and my first ever musical Joseph will return to The London Palladium this July.

“I cannot wait to welcome back audiences to live theatre and bring life, employment and joy back to our capital city after a harrowing past year.”

Theatres will be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures as part of stage three of the road map, provisionally confirmed to take place from May 17.