London commuters face above inflation rail fare price hikes

Rail passengers in London and the Home Counties will be hit by above inflation fare rises despite the collapse in demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The busy London-Brighton line is one of the routes affected, with an annual season ticket leaping by £128 to £5,108.

The government has been accused of “pricing the railways out of existence” following the 2.6% increase in ticket prices.

The figure represents the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation from July 2020, plus one percentage point

Demand for rail travel has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, with passenger numbers currently down 85% on normal levels.

Despite the vaccine rollout and the promise of near normality by 21 June, rail bosses predict commuter numbers will stay well below pre-pandemic levels.

Network Rail boss Sir Peter Hendy said last week that the volume of journeys by commuters may only recover to 60% of what it was before the outbreak.

Fare rises in England have mirrored RPI since January 2014, but the Department for Transport (DfT) axed the policy due to the “unprecedented taxpayer support” handed to the rail industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Which are some of the London routes affected? The table compares the cost of annual season tickets bought before and after the 2021 price increase.

Woking to London – £3,440 – £3,528 – £88

Brighton to London (any route) – £4,980 – £5,108 – £128

Welwyn Garden City to London – £3,100 – £3,180 – £80

The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments took over rail franchise agreements from train operators in March 2020, following the collapse in demand for travel caused by the virus crisis.

This is expected to cost the Westminster government alone around £10 billion by mid-2021.

'A plaster on a more gaping wound': What London commuters think of the price rises

Commuters at London Waterloo station on Monday spoke of their “surprise” at the increase, although some said they understood it, given the financial implications of Covid-19.

Lydia Frost, 24, who commutes from Haslemere in Surrey, said: “I think it’s expensive and the service is all right but not for how expensive the tickets are.

“I pay over £4,000 a year just to get to work so it’s expensive, but I suppose they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do.”

Another commuter questioned whether the rise in prices would be justified in “normal times”.

Ben Fullbrook, 33, a lawyer who commutes from Wimbledon, south-west London, said: “I think the service hasn’t improved.

“I think Covid has probably distracted a lot of people from the fact that before the pandemic the service was really poor.

“It’s really difficult at the moment to judge because the trains are obviously very empty, people aren’t getting them.

“So you’ve got to understand why fares are going up because nobody is travelling anymore.

“When things get back to normal the same old problems might well arise, so I struggle to think they’re justified.”

But some said they felt the price increase is necessary, given the current circumstances.

Michael Paget, a lawyer who commutes from Mortlake in south-west London, said: “I know that in the UK the ticket prices are some of the highest in Europe.

“But you need to pay for the infrastructure, the users are the ones who should be paying it, not other people.”

He added: “The business model of the railway companies is under extreme stress.

“This increase is perhaps a plaster on a more gaping wound."

Commuters at Waterloo Station in London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Fares usually become more expensive on the first working day of every year, but the 2021 rise was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Williamson, of pressure group Railfuture, described the increase as “the usual annual punishment for rail passengers, just slightly delayed”.

He claimed the UK government “should be encouraging the public to start using trains again” when lockdown restrictions ease.

“But instead they’re gradually pricing the railways out of existence,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense to kick the rail industry when it’s down.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady warned that the increase in the cost of rail travel “will not help commuters and city centres recover from the pandemic”.

She said: “The government needs a credible plan for the future of rail that gives passengers better value.”

Victoria station in London has been nearly empty as commuters stay at home. Credit: PA

Rises in around half of fares – including season tickets on most commuter routes – are regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.

Train operators determine increases in unregulated fares such as Advance tickets, but this year they are heavily linked to rises in regulated tickets as governments have taken on firms’ financial liabilities.

That means the overall average increase across England and Wales is around 2.6%.

A DfT spokeswoman noted that this is the lowest rise in four years “despite unprecedented taxpayer support for the rail industry”.

She went on: “By delaying the change in fares, passengers who needed to renew season tickets were able to get a better deal, and we will set our further plans to offer cheaper, more flexible tickets for commuters in due course.”