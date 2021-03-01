Tributes paid to former West Ham manager Glenn Roeder who has died aged 65

Tributes from the world of football have been paid to former West Ham manager Glenn Roeder who has died aged 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

Roeder played for QPR and Newcastle, worked as a coach under Glenn Hoddle with England and managed the Hammers, the Magpies, Gillingham, Watford and Norwich.

While in charge at West Ham in April 2003 Roeder, who had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the season before, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the dugout in July of the same year.

West Ham said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Glenn Roeder at the age of 65. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Glenn’s family and friends”, while his other clubs all paid their own tributes.

Roeder while at Norwich City in 2008. Credit: Press Association.

Don Hutchison, who played under Roeder at West Ham, shared an emotional memory from their time working together.

Hutchison wrote on Twitter: “I’ll never ever forget when my dad was passing away. The gaffer told me to get in my car to Newcastle and go see him quick.

“Glenn was on the phone with me for all five hours of my journey! Sleep well gaffa. My thoughts are with his family.”

West Ham manager David Moyes told the club’s website: “Glenn was a true gentleman and demonstrated a lifelong dedication to the game we love, including a two-year spell as manager of this great football club.

“A well-respected player and coach, Glenn will be sorely missed by the football family. Our sincere condolences go to his family and friends.”

Glenn Roeder at West Ham in 2003. Credit: PA

Nigel Pearson, Roeder’s assistant at Newcastle, paid tribute to “a man with incredible integrity, humility, warmth, humour and humanity”, adding that he was “a sensitive caring man who didn’t always have as high a regard for himself as others had for him”.

Shay Given wrote: “Sorry to hear the news that my old manager @NUFC has passed away Glenn Roeder, thoughts and prayers with his family and friends. Taken from us way too soon #ripGlenn.”

Fellow former Magpie Rob Lee added: “Sad to hear the news of Glenn Roeder… nice guy and lovely family!!! Never forget he gave me the opportunity to play for my boyhood club even at the ripe old age of 38!! #RIPGlennRoeder.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker called Roeder “a real football man who had a great career both on the field and in the dugout”.

Gary Neville worked with Roeder when he was a player in the England set-up.

He said on Sky Sports: “He was a fantastic person, well respected by all the players and it’s really sad news.”

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul, who played under Roeder at Newcastle in 2006-07, tweeted: “So sad to hear the news that Glenn Roeder passed away. The man who believed in me and who gave me my @NUFC debut.”

As a player Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which they lost following a replay, and to the Second Division title in 1983.

At Newcastle he made 219 senior appearances in five years and also led them to promotion from the Second Division in 1984.

His last role in the game was as a managerial advisor at Stevenage in 2016.

League Managers Association chairman Howard Wilkinson said: “A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas.

“Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

“Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn’s family and friends.”

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: “Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn’s wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe and all of Glenn’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Chris Waddle, a team-mate of Roeder at Newcastle, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Glenn was a top lad who loved football and was very much a family man and you can see by the reaction, what everybody thought about him.

“He was very professional but he had a good sense of humour. All the jobs he’s been involved in, football was his life, as was his family. It’s so sad he’s been taken so young.

“He was one of the first footballing centre-halves. Now we talk about Rio Ferdinand, players who are comfortable on the ball. But he didn’t just stand in defence heading it away and kicking it away, he wanted to play.

“He had this stepover. Everyone knew he was going to do the stepover, but you still couldn’t stop him. If he was around today he would definitely be playing at a top club.”