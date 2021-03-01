Why this woman is swimming in her wheelie bin

Video report by ITV News London reporter Rachael Brown

How do you train for an epic channel swim in lockdown when outdoor swimming venues are banned and people are urged to stay local?

For one woman from Surrey, the answer was simple - go for a daily dip in her wheelie bin.

Lucy Ashdown-Parkes is training to swim the north channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland in September.

With lockdown preventing her from preparing for the cold and rough seas she'll face, she had to think out of the box - or should that be fin.

Ms Ashdown-Parkes tells Rachael Brown reports why she hopes that submerging herself in her dustbin in her back garden through all weathers will mean her body is fully prepared for those sub zero temperatures.