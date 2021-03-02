Blind spot scheme hopes to cut HGV deaths and injuries on London's road

Video report by ITV News London Reporter Martin Stew

London has become the first city in the world where lorry drivers must prove they have good levels of visibility in a bid to reduce HGV blind-spot accidents.

Vehicles are given a rating of between zero and five stars based on how much the driver can see through their cab window, and the subsequent level of risk to vulnerable road users.

From Monday, HGVs coming into London must have at least a one star rating, rising to three stars by 2024 subject to consultation.

HGVs were involved in 15% of fatal crashes in the capital between 2018 and 2020 despite making up just 3% of vehicle traffic, according to TfL.

The blue lorry scores a five-star rating while the red one has very limited visibility. Credit: ITV News London

This includes 41% of collisions where a cyclist was killed, and 19% of those with a pedestrian fatality.

Campaigners hope the scheme will reduce deaths and injuries involving HGVs.

Victoria Lebec had to have her left leg amputated above the knee after she was run over by a skip lorry.

“There’s so many of these vehicles going through London and the majority of them have got huge blindspots and can’t see," she told ITV News London.

"It’s just so incredibly dangerous.

London walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said: “As of today so trucks that are one star, the most dangerous, the ones that you really can’t see cyclists down the side or pedestrians at the front, there the ones, that if you bring them into London from today without that system, then you’re liable to get a £550.

Two thirds of 150,000 HGV drive in London signed up so far.

Non-compliant HGVs will be issued with a penalty charge notice of £550 per day if they are driven in London, which will be reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days.

Victoria Lebec survived being run over by a skip lorry but the crash has left her permanently disabled. Credit: ITV News London

The DVS is part of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s Vision Zero ambition to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from London’s transport network by 2041.

Lorry driver Graham Sparrow’s new five-star rating cab allows him to “see everything”.

Peter Parle, transport manager for FM Conway told ITV News London: “They’re probably about 10-15% more expensive than a normal cab but as the Direct Vision Standard tightens, more manufacturers will start making these five star vehicles and the price will come down.