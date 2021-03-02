Covid cases tumble across 29 London boroughs

Covid case rates continue to fall in London with 29 boroughs now below the key 100 new confirmed cases per 100,000 threshold.

Lewisham has the lowest rate as of the week ending February 24 with 43 new confirmed cases per 100,000.

Hounslow has the highest rate on 127.1, followed by Ealing 126.1 and Hillingdon on 100.7.

The capital's vaccination rollout has lagged behind other parts of the country, but up to and including 21 February 2021 1,746,338 people in London had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 66,471 had received two doses.

On March 2021 the daily number of new people tested positive for Covid in London was reported as 522. Overall the number of infections identified in London as of 28 February is 696,649.

In the most recent week of complete data, 18 February 2021 - 24 February 2021, 6,321 cases were identified in London, a rate of 71 cases per 100,000 population down from 8,156 cases and a rate of 91 for the previous week.

The case rate for England as a whole stands at 103 cases per 100,000 population for the same reporting week.

All regions of England recorded a week-on-week fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to February 19, the ONS said.

South-east England saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered: 636, down 35% from 974 in the previous week.

Eastern England saw the second highest number: 566, down 30% from 808.