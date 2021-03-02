What is a seed swap and how do you get involved?

Video report by ITV News London reporter Sally Williams

For some it was banana bread and sourdough.

But for others lucky enough to have outdoor spaces or window boxes, it was gardening.

Lockdown gave many of us an opportunity to take up a new hobby - and in some cases became a way of - virtually - meeting new people.

Emma Real-Davis began swapping packets of seeds on Instagram with 20 other keen gardeners as March 2020's lockdown started.

Now that number has grown - like their gardens - to 200. She tells ITV News London's Sally Williams why it has become such a blooming success.